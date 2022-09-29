Bangladesh Street Vendor Makes Pink Chai With Dragon Fruit But Netizens Don't Want a Sip

Chai is the go to for everyone in the country. From having it with hot pakodas, to enjoying a hot cup of tea during the monsoon, netizens just love their chai way too much. However, a vendor in Bangladesh is selling a new type of chai, which has the netizens confused. A video, which is currently going viral, shows a street food vendor making dragon fruit chai. “Pink Dragon Fruit waali chai ! Ye interesting reel aapke liye all the way from Bangladesh,” read the caption of the video.

In the video, the vendor can be seen pouring hot tea into a glass tumbler and adding dragon fruit extract into the tea. Further into the video, he adds a spoonful of condensed milk into the hot tea which then turns pinkish in colour due to the presence of dragon fruit. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and left many stunned. “Kuch interesting nai bhai..bas mood kharab kar diya acha khasa Sunday ja raha tha,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Kal butter chicken wali chai ki video na daal dena.”

Not just chai but one vendor also experimented with pakodas.

Pakodas and hot tea are deadly combinations that are often devoured by a majority of Indian households, especially during winter and rainy seasons. A vendor has experimented with its traditional ingredients by adding chocolate as a filling. A bizarre video of the vendor’s pakoda-making process is going viral on the video, leaving all pakoda lovers uncomfortable. In the video that’s doing the round on social media, the Indian vendor grabs a dairy milk chocolate to proceed with the experimental speciality. Pakodas are made by dipping filling made with spices into gramflour batter. Replacing the core ingredients, the vendor dips a bar of entire chocolate into the liquid batter.

In the next second, the batter is then deep fried in heated oil. Once the pakodas are fried, they are taken out and served to the customers. In the end, a man opens up the Dairy Milk pakoda to flaunt the melted chocolate by breaking it into two.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here