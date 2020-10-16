Bangladeshi Among 2 Arrested With Over 100 Cell Phones, Cash

Kolkata, Oct 15: Two persons, including a Bangladeshi, were arrested from the city’s Taltala area on Thursday after over 100 mobile phones were found in their possession, a police officer said. The duo was trying to smuggle the phones, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested them on Alimuddin Street, and following searches, 107 mobile phones, and Rs 25,000 in cash were seized. Preliminary investigation revealed that the Bangladeshi had entered the country without a valid passport, the officer said.

A case has been lodged at Taltala Police Station under various sections of the IPC, including those under the Foreigners Act, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor