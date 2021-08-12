Bangladeshi Couple Stuck At Pune Police Station Despite Completing Sentence

A Bangladeshi couple has been putting up at the Faraskhana police station in Pune for the last two months despite completing their two-year sentence. Reports say that the couple arrived in the city two years ago through an agent, but could not get their travel papers processed in time.

Following their failure to produce their papers, a case was lodged against them, and a court sentenced them to two years in the Yerawada jail. Although their sentence was over in June this year, they have not been able to go back to Bangladesh due to the legal complexity surrounding their papers. According to Dainik Bhaskar, a Hindi daily, police have appealed to the Bangladesh High Commission to help the couple go back, but there has been progress in the case.

Rajendra Landage, superintendent, Faraskhana police station, said that both Mohammed and Majida Mondal were residents of Khulna in Bangladesh. “We came to know that the couple came to India through illegal documents. Our team arrested the two on related charges. The case then went to the court and they were sentenced to two years,” he said.

“We have been in touch with the Bangladesh embassy for the last two months, but there has been no response from them yet. In compliance with the court order, we are letting them stay on the police station campus,” he added.

The police are providing them with two to three meals daily and even gifted new clothes to them on Eid-al-Adha. The couple offers prayers twice a day on police station premises.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here