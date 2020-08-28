Bangladeshi Girl Goes Missing from Quarantine Centre In South Kashmir's Anantnag, Search on

The police have registered an FIR and launched a probe after the disappearance of an 18-year-old Bangladeshi girl from a coronavirus quarantine centre in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

The girl had entered India illegally in March through via the Bangladesh border without a visa and passport. She was then taken into custody from Anantnag area of ​​south Kashmir. She was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee as per law.

A few days ago, the girl tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the quarantine centre in Akoora Mattan for treatment. She left the centre on August 25, without anyone anyone, with a few people she had been earlier introduced to. With help from the health department, she was rescued from Saller area and the Child Welfare Committee informed. The police took into custody three people who had taken her away.

After she tested negative the next day, she was asked to prepare to leave with the Child Welfare Committee. However, she disappeared from the quarantine centre before they arrived and has been missing since.

Tawheeda Makhdoomi, chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee in Anantnag, said the disappearance could be a conspiracy. He said the committee had been taking care of her since March and no family member had inquired about her.

The girl identified herself as the daughter of a resident of Bangladesh.