Bangladeshi Man Gets 7.5 Years of Imprisonment for Using Fake Indian Documents

A court in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man to rigorous imprisonment for 7.5 years for using fake documents to get an Indian passport. Additional District Judge-3, Rajanikant Pathak, convicted Sheikh Faridul Alam in the case on April 7 and pronounced the quantum of punishment on Monday.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the man hailing from Faridpur in Bangladesh. In default of payment of the fine, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment of 2 years and 8 months. He was sentenced under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act.

Alam was arrested at the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose International airport in Kolkata on November 6, 2014, with a Bangladeshi passport and an Indian passport. As his Indian documents showed him as a resident of Chitrapur in Ramgarh district, they were sent to the authorities concerned for verification. It was then found that the Aadhaar card and the voter card he used to get an Indian passport were fake.

Altogether 12 witnesses were examined in the case.

