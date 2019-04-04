English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bangladeshi National Arrested For Smuggling And Selling Drugs in Kolkata
The accused, identified as Tapas Ahmed, was staying in India illegally after his visa had expired.
Representative image
Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested a Bangladeshi national with 400 tablets of methamphetamine, or yaba, worth Rs 80,000. The man, in his 30s, was identified as Tapas Ahmed. Yaba, a psychotropic substance, is generally smuggled in from Burma and is used as a recreational drug.
Ahmed hails from Hazaribagh in Dhaka. He where he procured the drugs from Collin Lane locality in the Bangladeshi capital, where he sold the narcotic to boarders staying at guest houses and hotels in the area. His customers, who were often foreigners, also lived in the neighbouring areas of Free School Street and Marquis Street.
“The police are also searching for others involved in the drug racket, including hotel and guest house staffers,” said Praveen Tripathi, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), in a statement. “Ahmed was staying in India for the last few years without valid documents.”
A case has been filed against him at the Park Street Police station under several sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, along with Section 14 of the Foreigner’s Act for staying on in India without a visa.
