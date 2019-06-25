Bangladesh's Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Militant, Involved in Burdwan Blast, Arrested Near Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A suspected member of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh was arrested by National Investigation Agency sleuths on Monday in Doddaballapur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Confirming the arrest, NIA sources said that the man has been identified as Habeebur Rehman. The NIA team also suspected that there were five more JMB members hiding in Doddaballapur.

Sources said that Rehman was arrested from a mosque where he was stationed since last five to six days.

According to sources, Kolkata and Karnataka NIA teams have conducted joint operation to nab the accused. Suspect Rehman was wanted in Burdwan blast in West Bengal and Bodhgaya blast. There were eight suspects in Burdwan blast, of which three were arrested earlier. Other five suspects were on the run and now Rehman is in NIA custody.

The agency produced him before a local magistrate and took him to Kolkata NIA custody through transit warrant. The search is on for the other five suspects.