Bangle Seller Case: MP Minister Says Man Held for Protesting at Indore Police Station 'Chatted With Taliban'

The incident of a Muslim bangle seller being thrashed by a mob and subsequent protests outside a police station in Indore, is now being linked to the Taliban by Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra. He claimed that one of the four persons arrested for protesting outside the police station has links to the military group.

On Tuesday, Mishra said the man was not only linked to “Pakistani elements”, but investigation has also revealed that he had a “chat with the Taliban on social media”.

The MP home minister said including documents and pen drives, police have recovered close to 200 “objectionable items” from the accused. Their WhatsApp chat is also being verified by police, he added.

The minister said more people could be nabbed as the investigation progresses, and the arrested men were part of different WhatsApp groups that posted “inflammatory content”.

In connection to the incident, police had arrested four men, identified as Altamash, Irfan, Syyed and Javed, on charges of instigating riots. Irfan was sent to jail while the three others, including Altamash, are in police remand till September 2. The accused reportedly told police that they were upset that the bangle seller had been thrashed, following which they circulated inflammatory messages on social media.

Police said they were trying to recover data from the mobile phones of the accused, besides trying to find how many other phone numbers they were using.

Altamash works as a professional who makes signboards, while the other three do petty jobs. Mishra had earlier claimed that Altamash had links with “Pakistani elements” and was also associated with the AIMIM head Asaduddin Owasi.

Madhya Pradesh BJP unit head VD Sharma had also said the fact that the accused had links with Pakistan was a “serious issue”.

Indore Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma blamed the BJP and RSS for lawlessness in the Madhya Pradesh. Singh said if the bangle seller was guilty, the matter should be probed thoroughly. He added that anti-social elements use such incidents to propagate their interests and such elements should be treated as anti-nationals.

A 25-year-old bangle seller, identified as Taslim Ali, was beaten up by local residents of Banganga area in Indore on August 22, and later a group protested at the central kotwali. Police had arrested four persons who attacked the bangle seller, and also nabbed four others on charges of spreading inflammatory messages on social media to trigger riots. Later, a 13-year-old girl had complained to police accusing the bangle seller of molesting her.

