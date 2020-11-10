Baniapur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Baniapur (बनियापुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Saran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Saran. Baniapur is part of 19. Maharajganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.96%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,14,112 eligible electors, of which 1,67,363 were male, 1,45,431 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,01,115 eligible electors, of which 1,63,050 were male, 1,38,061 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,33,199 eligible electors, of which 1,25,235 were male, 1,07,964 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baniapur in 2015 was 831. In 2010, there were 412.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Kedar Nath Singh of RJD won in this seat by defeating Tarkeshwar Singh of BJP by a margin of 15,951 votes which was 10.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 45.87% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Kedar Nath Singh of RJD won in this seat defeating Virendra Kumar Ojha of JDU by a margin of 3,575 votes which was 3.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 40.34% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 115. Baniapur Assembly segment of Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Janardan Singh 'Sigriwal" won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Baniapur are: Janak Singh (BJP), Shaukat Ali (BSP), Sipahi Lal Mahto (RJD), Ranjay Kumar Singh (SHS), Raj Kishore Prasad (PPID), Rana Partap Singh (AIFB), Sanjay Kumar Singh (JAPL), Aman Anand (IND), Chandni Devi (IND), Dhananjay Kumar Singh (IND), Braj Bihari Singh (IND), Mithilesh Kumar (IND), Mudrika Prasad Roy (IND), Satrudhan Singh (IND), Shailendra Pratap (IND), Saroj Kumar Giri (IND), Sudhir Kumar Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.71%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 50.63%, while it was 48.11% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 321 polling stations in 115. Baniapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 282. In 2010 there were 234 polling stations.

Extent:

115. Baniapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Saran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Baniapur (except Karhi, Manikpura and Lauwa Kala Gram Panchayats) and Mashrakh. It shares an inter-state border with Saran.

Baniapur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Baniapur is 269.69 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Baniapur is: 26°03'41.4"N 84°44'34.1"E.

