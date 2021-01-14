Banita Sandhu Clarifies 'Misinformation' About Refusing Covid-19 Treatment in Government Hospital

In the first week of January 2021, it was reported that actress Banita Sandhu had refused treatment in a government hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for Covid-19. Now, in a lengthy statement on Instagram, she clarified the situation and said that she had tested negative many times and also tested 'false positive.'

She wrote, “I appreciate all the well wishes and concern; however, in spite of what has been published, I am grateful to say I continue to test negative for coronavirus. To clarify some of the misinformation."

"I flew to Kolkata on the 3rd of January to finish filming Kavita & Teresa. I had two negative COVID-19 PCR tests before leaving. I tested again on arrival and stayed in isolation at the CNCI hospital overnight until my results returned the next day, one a false positive and the other negative. I was taken to Beleghata Hospital to carry out more tests. However, after being informed I would be quarantined with two COVID-19 positive patients, I asked to self-isolate in a private facility while I waited to be tested again. At Medica, I continued to produce negative COVID-19 PCR results every two days; on the 11th January, I was discharged,” she further stated.

"I understand the gravity of the situation and have made every effort to adhere to government guidelines to ensure the safety of others as well as my own. Also, I'd especially like to thank all the medical staff. I have seen first-hand how tirelessly they are working right now. They are genuine heroes who deserve so much credit for their extraordinary commitment to helping us through these incredibly challenging times,” the statement concluded.

‘Kavita & Teresa’ by Swiss-Indian filmmaker Kamal Musale is about love and compassion inspired by the life of Mother Teresa, according to the website of the movie.

Banita made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film October, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Varun Dhawan. In 2019, she made her South debut with the Tamil film Adithya Verma starring Dhruv Vikram, which was a temake of Arjun Reddy.