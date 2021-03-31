Bank Building in Kolkata’s Congested Strand Road Catches Fire

Kolkata: A fire broke out at a bank building in the Strand Road area in Kolkata on Wednesday morning, though no injury or loss of life have been reported yet.

The Strand Road area has witnessed massive fire accidents in the recent past. In yet another incident, around 8.40 am the fire broke out at the Punjab National Bank building. Eyewitnesses stated that the blaze started from the fourth floor of the building where the office of the Punjab National Bank is located.

Seven fire engines were rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. Later the fire control room sent three more fire engines to the site. The firemen were able to control the blaze after a battle of two hours. The exact reason of the fire is not yet known, though the firefighters think a short-circuit could have caused the fire accident.

When the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the multi-storey building, some employees of the bank were present in the office. Firemen safely rescued them, no injury or loss of human life reported so far.

Previously, a massive fire had broken out at the Eastern Railway office located at Strand Road. At that time 9 people lost their lives, including fire engine officials, police, and RPF personnel. This bank building is hardly 500-600 meters away from the previous fire accident site.

Being a congested and crowded area, the Strand Road always faces the danger of fire spreading quickly. In this recent incident the fire was controlled before spreading to other buildings.