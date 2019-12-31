Bank fraud: ED Attaches over Rs 127 Crore Assets of Media Group
Probe found that the accused persons, who were directors of Pixion Group of companies, had 'fraudulently' availed loans to the tune of Rs 2,600 crore from various banks.
File photo of Enforcement Directorate
New Delhi: Assets worth over Rs 127 crore belonging to a media group have been attached in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank fraud case, the ED said on Tuesday.
The case pertains to Pixion Group of companies comprising Pixion Media Pvt Ltd, Pearl Media Pvt Ltd, Mahuaa Media Pvt Ltd, Pixion Vision Pvt Ltd, Pearl Studio Pvt Ltd, Pearl Vision Pvt Ltd, Century Communication Ltd, and its directors PK Tewari, Anand Tewari, Abhishiek Tewari and others, the ED said in a statement.
Properties worth Rs 127.74 crore have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and these include 11 commercial plots and floors of the group companies in Mumbai, Chennai, Noida and Kolkata, it said.
Probe found that the accused persons, who were directors of Pixion Group of companies, had "fraudulently" availed loans to the tune of Rs 2,600 crore from various banks, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.
"The accused further diverted the loan amount through bank accounts of various companies and entities controlled by them which were finally utilised in procurement of assets at various places.
"In this manner, the accused invested in acquiring assets by rotating the bank loans in maze of transactions to conceal the source," the ED said.
It said a case under the PMLA was filed against the group and its promoters on the basis of seven FIRs and chargesheets filed by the CBI against them for fraud, cheating and causing wrongful loss to public sector banks.
Further probe is ongoing, it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Social Media Came Together to Tie Indians With Love in 2019
- Fleabag to Mrs Maisel to Typewriter: Here are Our Favourite Web Shows of 2019
- Krishna Shroff Expresses Love for Boyfriend Eban Hyams, Tiger Calls Him 'Poor Guy'
- Airtel Raises Minimum Monthly Recharge for Prepaid Users
- Cristiano Ronaldo Sports £630k Worth of Accessories in One Hand, Including Most Expensive Watch Ever Made by Rolex