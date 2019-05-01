Take the pledge to vote

Bank Holidays 2019: Here’s a List of All Bank Holidays in May This Year

Maharashtra Day celebrates the state formation day and May Day, also known as Labour Day, is dedicated to the labourers and is a public holiday in several states.

Updated:May 1, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
Bank Holidays 2019: Here’s a List of All Bank Holidays in May This Year
File image of a closed branch of SBI. (For representation only)
Most states in India will see some banks closed today on account of May Day, or Labour Day, which is celebrated on 1 May. Bank customers should be aware of such holidays to plan their work accordingly. However, bank holidays in India differ from state to state. So here’s a simplified list of bank holidays for May 2019, which mentions that which holidays are celebrated in India on what day of the month in which state:

May 1 - Maharashtra Day and May Day (Wednesday): Maharashtra Day (or Maharashtra Diwas) is a state holiday in Maharashtra that celebrates the state formation day, while May Day (also known as Labour Day) is dedicated to the labourers and is a public holiday in several states. Banks in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal will be closed today.

May 7- Parshuram Jayanti and birthday of Rabindranath Tagore (Tuesday): The birth anniversary of Parashuram is spiritually important for the community of Hindus, while Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary is a particularly significant day for the state of West Bengal. Banks in the states of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura and West Bengal will be closed on this day

May 7- Basava Jayanthi (Tuesday): Basava Jayanthi celebrates the birthday of Basavanna, who was a poet of the 12th century. Basava Jayanthi is a government holiday in Karnataka.

May 16- State Day (Thursday): On 16 May 1975, Sikkim officially became a territory of India and thus, on the 16th of May every year, State Day is celebrated in Sikkim. So banks in Sikkim will be closed on this day

May 18- Buddha Purnima (Saturday): Buddha Purnima, or Buddha Jayanti, commemorates the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha and is a public holiday in India. Now banks are generally closed on second and fourth Saturdays. But, this time in May, the third Saturday will also be a holiday for banks on account of Buddha Purnima. Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will see banks closed on this day.

May 24- Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam (Friday): Tripura celebrates the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, who was a poet, musician and writer. Banks in the state will be closed on this day.

May 31- Jamat-ul-Wida (Friday): Jamat-ul-Wida is the last festival holiday in May 2019. The festival signifies the best wishes of the Holy Quran. Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed on this day.
