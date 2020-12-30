Bank Holidays: Banks to Remain Closed on These Days in January 2021

Banks don’t operate on Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. Besides, they are closed on festivals or other occasions like death or birth anniversaries of famous personalities. However, banks in all the states do not remain closed on every festival. Some festivals are observed in particular states, so only banks in those regions do not operate on those days. Apart from this, there are only state-specific holidays.

There are total 16 bank holidays in January, including Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays and Republic Day (January 26). This does not mean banks across the country will remain closed on these 16 days. For example, banks will not operate on January 1, 2021, on account of New Year in only Chennai, Aizawl, Gangtok, Imphal and Shillong. Banks in rest of the states will remain open on New Year.

January 26 is a national holiday, so banks across the country will not be functioning on that day.

Banks in Aizawl will also not be operating on January 2 because of New Year celebrations. In Kolkata, they will remain closed on January 12 on the occasion of Vivekananda's birthday.

In Ahmedabad, Gangtok and Hyderabad, banks will not be functioning on January 14 on account of Makar Sankranti. Banks in Chennai will remain closed from January 15 to 17 because of various holidays.

Thiruvalluvar Day, Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja falls on January 15 in Hyderabad, so banks will not be operating in the state on that day.

Banks in Chandigarh will not be functioning on January 20, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. On 25 January, banks in Imphal will remain closed due to Imoinu Iratpa.

Here is the consolidated list of bank holidays in January 2021: