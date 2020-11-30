Bank Holidays in December 2020: Banks to Remain Closed on These Days, Check Full List Here

After the festival-heavy month in November 2020, we are moving towards the last month of the year 2020. Be it New Year’s Eve or Christmas 2020, the banks will be remaining close on special occasions this month as well.

However, during the concluding month of the year, a lot of people will be planning trips and vacations. It is advised for people to check the bank holidays before planning a vacation. While it is easy to withdraw money anytime from ATMs, a string of bank holidays can result in empty ATM machines.

December 25 will be marked as a national holiday on the occasion of Christmas. All the banks across India will remain closed on this day, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) places this day as Holiday under ‘Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’. There will be a three-day bank holiday in the last week of December 2020, as banks will remain close on Friday (December 25), Saturday (December 26) and Sunday (December 27).

If you are planning to visit bank this month, here’s a list of bank holidays in December 2020 one should keep in mind:

National Holidays in December 2020

1. December 12- Second Saturday

2. December 25- Christmas Day

3. December 26- Fourth Saturday

Regional Bank Holidays in December 2020

Nagaland

• December 1 – State Inauguration Day

Arunachal Pradesh

• December 1 – Indigenous Faith Day

Karnataka

• December 3 - Kanakadasa Jayanti

Tripura

• December 3 - World Disabled Day

Goa

• December 3 - Feast of St. Francis Xavier

• December 19 - Goa Liberation Day

Jammu and Kashmir

• December 5 - Birthday of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah

Meghalaya

• December 18 - Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham

• December 30 - U Kiang Nangbah

Chandigarh

• December 18 – Guru Ghasidas Jayanti

Punjab

• December 19 - Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day

Sikkim

• December 30 - Tamu Losar

Manipur

• December 31- New Year’s Eve.