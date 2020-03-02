Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bank Holidays in March 2020: Here’s The Full List

The month of March has already begun, and it includes some of the major festivals such as Holi, Gudi Padwa and others. Banks will remain shut for 13 days in March 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 2, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
Bank Holidays in March 2020: Here’s The Full List
File Photo of Punjab National Bank (Representative Image: Reuters)

The month of March has already begun, and it includes some of the major festivals such as Holi, Gudi Padwa and others. Banks will remain shut for 13 days in March 2020.

If you are planning to go for a trip or prefer to make transactions in cash, it would be wise to withdraw money in advance to avoid last minute hassles.

Here is the full list of March 2020 Bank holidays:

National Holidays

• March 1 - Sunday

• March 8 - Sunday

• March 10 - Holi

• March 14 - Second Saturday

• March 15 - Sunday

• March 22 - Sunday

• March 28 - Fourth Saturday

• March 29 - Sunday

Regional Holidays

• March 6 - Chapchar Kut

• March 9 - Holika Dahan

• March 11 – Holi

• March 25 - Gudhi Padwa

• March 27 – Sarhul

The bank holiday for Chapchar Kut on March 6 will be observed only in Mizoram. The bank holiday for Holika Dahan will be observed in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Andra Pradesh.

A number of banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will be shut on March 11 on account of Holi. Gudhi Padwa will be celebrated on March 25 in Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Sarhul will only be celebrated in Jharkhand.

