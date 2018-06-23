GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bank Manager Demands Sex Favours from Farmer's Wife in Exchange for Crop Loan, On The Run

Branch manager Rajesh Hivase sought the woman's contact details for processing loan after which he called her up and allegedly used obscene language and demanded sexual favours.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2018, 7:57 AM IST
Representative image. (Image: REUTERS)
Mumbai: A branch manager of Central Bank of India in Buldhana district has been booked for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a farmer's wife seeking crop loan on Friday.

The woman had accompanied her husband to the bank where they had applied for a crop loan at Datala in the Malakapur Tehsil on Thursday morning, police said.

Branch manager Rajesh Hivase sought the woman's contact details for processing loan after which he called her up and allegedly used obscene language and demanded sexual favours, they said.

Later, Hivase sent a peon to the woman's home, asking her to comply.

The peon allegedly told the woman that Hivase will pass the required farm loan and also extend benefits under a special package if she agreed.

The woman recorded the phone conversation and filed a complaint with the local police the same day, they said.

A complaint has been registered against the manager and the peon under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and also sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Act, they said.

Both the accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, the police said.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
