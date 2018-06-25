English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bank Manager Who Sought ‘Sexual Favours’ from Woman for Crop Loan Arrested
Rajesh Hivase, manager of a Central Bank of India branch in Buldhana district, is accused of allegedly seeking sexual favours from a woman to clear her crop loan.
Representative image (Reuters)
Nagpur: A bank manager who allegedly sought sexual favours from a woman to clear a crop loan was arrested from the city on Monday, police said.
Rajesh Hivase was arrested by a team of the Buldhana police and the Nagpur Crime Branch.
Hivase, manager of a Central Bank of India branch in Buldhana district, is accused of allegedly seeking sexual favours from a woman to clear her crop loan, police said.
The woman had applied for the crop loan at the bank’s branch at Datala village in Malakapur tehsil. After Hivase allegedly made the demand, she filed a police complaint against him on June 18. The manager had been absconding since then.
DCP (Crime) Nagpur Sambhaji Kadam confirmed the arrest of the accused from the city. “A team of Buldhana police and Nagpur Crime Branch arrested the accused branch manager this [Monday] morning,” he said.
Also Watch
Rajesh Hivase was arrested by a team of the Buldhana police and the Nagpur Crime Branch.
Hivase, manager of a Central Bank of India branch in Buldhana district, is accused of allegedly seeking sexual favours from a woman to clear her crop loan, police said.
The woman had applied for the crop loan at the bank’s branch at Datala village in Malakapur tehsil. After Hivase allegedly made the demand, she filed a police complaint against him on June 18. The manager had been absconding since then.
DCP (Crime) Nagpur Sambhaji Kadam confirmed the arrest of the accused from the city. “A team of Buldhana police and Nagpur Crime Branch arrested the accused branch manager this [Monday] morning,” he said.
Also Watch
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals How Sanjay Dutt Would Con Women to Sleep With Him
- India to Take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 Opener
- IIFA Awards 2018: Irrfan Khan, Sridevi and Tumhari Sulu Bag Top Honours
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes Perfect Case for the Indian Market?