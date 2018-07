Bank of Baroda PO Exam 2018 Call Letter Released at bankofbaroda.com, Download Now!

Bank of Baroda PO Exam 2018 Call Letter has been released by the Baroda Manipal School of Banking on its official website - bankofbaroda.com The link of call letter for online examination for the post of Probationary Officer will be available till 28th July 2018. The Online examination for the post of PO is scheduled to take place on 28th July 2018. Candidates who had applied for the post of Probationary Officer must visit the official website to download the Call Letter for the examination by following the below mentioned instructions:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.bankofbaroda.com Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Current Opportunities’ under ‘Careers’Step 4 – Click on ‘Download Call Letter for Online Exam on 28th July 2018’ against Recruitment Project ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers through Admission to Baroda Manipal School of Banking’Step 5 – Enter Registration number or Roll number, date of birth and Captcha codeStep 6 – Click on LoginStep 7 – Download the call letter and take a printout for further referenceCandidates will be selected on the basis of Online exam, Group Discussion and an Interview.1. Reasoning and Computer Aptitude2. General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness3. Quantitative Aptitude4. English Language5. English Language (Letter writing & Essay)The information handout is also available on the official website, candidates can visit the official website to read the detailed information as given in the below mentioned url: