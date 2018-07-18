GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bank of Baroda PO Exam 2018 Call Letter Released at bankofbaroda.com, Download Now!

The Online examination for the post of PO is scheduled to take place on 28th July 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 18, 2018, 6:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bank of Baroda PO Exam 2018 Call Letter Released at bankofbaroda.com, Download Now!
Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda PO Exam 2018 Call Letter has been released by the Baroda Manipal School of Banking on its official website - bankofbaroda.com.

The link of call letter for online examination for the post of Probationary Officer will be available till 28th July 2018. The Online examination for the post of PO is scheduled to take place on 28th July 2018. Candidates who had applied for the post of Probationary Officer must visit the official website to download the Call Letter for the examination by following the below mentioned instructions:

How to download BOB PO Exam 2018 Call Letter?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.bankofbaroda.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Current Opportunities’ under ‘Careers’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Download Call Letter for Online Exam on 28th July 2018’ against Recruitment Project ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers through Admission to Baroda Manipal School of Banking’
Step 5 – Enter Registration number or Roll number, date of birth and Captcha code
Step 6 – Click on Login
Step 7 – Download the call letter and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/bobmpo1jun18/cloea_jul18/login.php?appid=c8f1b065cb1a4fa3f52b46f489700010
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online exam, Group Discussion and an Interview.

Structure of Online Examination is given as below:
1. Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
2. General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
3. Quantitative Aptitude
4. English Language
5. English Language (Letter writing & Essay)

The information handout is also available on the official website, candidates can visit the official website to read the detailed information as given in the below mentioned url:
https://www.bankofbaroda.com/writereaddata/Images/pdf/BOB-Admission-in-PG-28072018-Eng.pdf

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery