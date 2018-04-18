GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Updated:April 18, 2018, 12:49 PM IST
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: 424 Wealth Management Professionals Posts, Apply before 6th May 2018
(Image: Reuters)
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 to fill 424 posts has begun on its official website – bankofbaroda.com. Bank of Baroda aims to recruit Wealth Management Professionals on contract basis for different posts viz Senior Relationship Manager, Territory Manager, Group Head and more. It is notable that candidates can apply for only one post. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply on or before 6th May 2018:

How to download Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.bankofbaroda.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Career Opportunities’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Link to Apply Online’ given in front of ‘Recruitment of Human Resource on Contract Basis for Wealth Management Services’
Step 5 – Click on ‘CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE’
Step 6 – Enter required details, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://apps.bobinside.com/wealthmgmtrecruitment/frmPersonalDetails.aspx?refno=welmgt
Application Fee:

General & OBC candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs.600;
SC/ST/PWD candidates need to pay Rs.100 (Intimation charges only)

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:

Senior Relationship Manager – 375
Territory Head – 37
Group Head – 6
Operations Head-Wealth – 1
Operations Manager-Wealth – 1
Services and Control Manager – 1
Product Manager – Investments – 1
Compliance Manager (Wealth) – 1
NRI Wealth Products Manager – 1

Eligibility Criteria:

The requisite experience, academic qualification, age limit and pay scale differs for different posts therefore candidates must refer to the official advertisement as given below:
https://www.bankofbaroda.com/writereaddata/Images/pdf/Advertisement-2018-19-Wealth-Management.pdf
Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and/or combination of Written Aptitude Test followed by Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
