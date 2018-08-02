English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: 6 FinTech Posts, Apply before 17th August 2018
Vacancies for the post of Block Chain Officers, Business Analysts and Innovation Officers has begun on the official website of Bank of Baroda.
Bank of Baroda
Loading...
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 6 vacancies for the post of Block Chain Officers, Business Analysts and Innovation Officers has begun on the official website of Bank of Baroda - bankofbaroda.com.
The Bank of Baroda aims to recruit candidates on contractual basis for its FinTech and New Initiatives department giving candidates a challenging environment to advance their career.
Interested applicants can apply for one post at a time on or before 17th August 2018.
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 6
Block Chain Officers – 2
Business Analysts – 2
Innovation Officers - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
Block Chain Officers – The applicant must be BE/ BTech in any stream with 8 years of experience of which minimum 3 years in the field of Block Chain.
Business Analysts – The applicant must be Graduate with MBA in any stream with 8 years of experience of which minimum 5 years in BFSI.
Innovation Officers – The applicant must be Graduate in any stream with 8 years of experience of which minimum 3 years in setting up/ operating/ innovation / incubation centers.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.bankofbaroda.com/writereaddata/Images/pdf/Advertisement-2018-19-Fintech.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 28 to 35 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Test, Personal Interview or Group Discussion.
Also Watch
The Bank of Baroda aims to recruit candidates on contractual basis for its FinTech and New Initiatives department giving candidates a challenging environment to advance their career.
Interested applicants can apply for one post at a time on or before 17th August 2018.
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 6
Block Chain Officers – 2
Business Analysts – 2
Innovation Officers - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
Block Chain Officers – The applicant must be BE/ BTech in any stream with 8 years of experience of which minimum 3 years in the field of Block Chain.
Business Analysts – The applicant must be Graduate with MBA in any stream with 8 years of experience of which minimum 5 years in BFSI.
Innovation Officers – The applicant must be Graduate in any stream with 8 years of experience of which minimum 3 years in setting up/ operating/ innovation / incubation centers.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.bankofbaroda.com/writereaddata/Images/pdf/Advertisement-2018-19-Fintech.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 28 to 35 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Test, Personal Interview or Group Discussion.
Also Watch
-
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Is Sidharth Malhotra Dating Kiara Advani After Breakup With Alia Bhatt?
- Baahubali Gets Two Season Prequel Series to Be Produced by Netflix
- France Bans Children From Using Smartphones And Tablets During School Hours
- Kohli vs Anderson Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...