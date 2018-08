Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: 6 FinTech Posts, Apply before 17th August 2018

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 6 vacancies for the post of Block Chain Officers, Business Analysts and Innovation Officers has begun on the official website of Bank of Baroda - bankofbaroda.com The Bank of Baroda aims to recruit candidates on contractual basis for its FinTech and New Initiatives department giving candidates a challenging environment to advance their career.Interested applicants can apply for one post at a time on or before 17th August 2018.Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.600SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100Total Posts: 6Block Chain Officers – 2Business Analysts – 2Innovation Officers - 2Block Chain Officers – The applicant must be BE/ BTech in any stream with 8 years of experience of which minimum 3 years in the field of Block Chain.Business Analysts – The applicant must be Graduate with MBA in any stream with 8 years of experience of which minimum 5 years in BFSI.Innovation Officers – The applicant must be Graduate in any stream with 8 years of experience of which minimum 3 years in setting up/ operating/ innovation / incubation centers.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 28 to 35 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Test, Personal Interview or Group Discussion.