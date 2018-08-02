GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: 6 FinTech Posts, Apply before 17th August 2018

Vacancies for the post of Block Chain Officers, Business Analysts and Innovation Officers has begun on the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 2, 2018, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: 6 FinTech Posts, Apply before 17th August 2018
Bank of Baroda
Loading...
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 6 vacancies for the post of Block Chain Officers, Business Analysts and Innovation Officers has begun on the official website of Bank of Baroda - bankofbaroda.com.

The Bank of Baroda aims to recruit candidates on contractual basis for its FinTech and New Initiatives department giving candidates a challenging environment to advance their career.

Interested applicants can apply for one post at a time on or before 17th August 2018.

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.600

SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 6
Block Chain Officers – 2
Business Analysts – 2
Innovation Officers - 2

Eligibility Criteria:
Block Chain Officers – The applicant must be BE/ BTech in any stream with 8 years of experience of which minimum 3 years in the field of Block Chain.
Business Analysts – The applicant must be Graduate with MBA in any stream with 8 years of experience of which minimum 5 years in BFSI.
Innovation Officers – The applicant must be Graduate in any stream with 8 years of experience of which minimum 3 years in setting up/ operating/ innovation / incubation centers.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

Official Advertisement:

https://www.bankofbaroda.com/writereaddata/Images/pdf/Advertisement-2018-19-Fintech.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 28 to 35 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Test, Personal Interview or Group Discussion.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...