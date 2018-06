Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: 600 Probationary Officer Posts, Apply before July 2

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 600 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade/ Scale-I via 9 months Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course in Baroda Manipal School of Banking has begun on the official website of Bank of Baroda, Mumbai - bankofbaroda.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the course on or before 2nd July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.bankofbaroda.co.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the top of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ under ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officer through admission to Baroda Manipal School of Banking’Step 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Login with required credentialsStep 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.600SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 600OBC – 162SC – 90ST – 45Unreserved - 303The applicant must possess Graduate Degree with minimum 55% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government of India.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 28 years as on 2nd July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Examination, Group Discussion and Interview.Andhra PradeshArunachal PradeshAssamBiharChhattisgarhGujaratHaryanaHimachal PradeshJammu & KashmirJharkhandKarnatakaKeralaMaharashtraMadhya PradeshManipurMeghalayaMizoramNagalandOdishaPuducherryPunjabRajasthanTamil NaduTelanganaTripuraUttar PradeshUttarakhandWest BengalStart date of submission of Online Application – 12th June 2018Closing date of submission of Online Application – 2nd July 2018Last date for Online Registration including Edit/ Modification of Application by candidates – 2nd July 2018Download of Call letters for Online Examination (Tentative) – 18th July 2018Date of Online Examination (Tentative) – 28th July 2018