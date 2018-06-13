English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: 600 Probationary Officer Posts, Apply before July 2
Bank of Baroda has as many as 600 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade.
File photo. (Image: Reuters)
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 600 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade/ Scale-I via 9 months Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course in Baroda Manipal School of Banking has begun on the official website of Bank of Baroda, Mumbai - bankofbaroda.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the course on or before 2nd July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 for Probationary Officer Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.bankofbaroda.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ under ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officer through admission to Baroda Manipal School of Banking’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/bobmpo1jun18/basic_details.php
Direct Link for Login - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/bobmpo1jun18/
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 600
OBC – 162
SC – 90
ST – 45
Unreserved - 303
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Graduate Degree with minimum 55% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government of India.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:
https://www.bankofbaroda.co.in/writereaddata/Images/pdf/Final-Advertisement-2018-19.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 28 years as on 2nd July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Examination, Group Discussion and Interview.
List of Centers for Online Examination:
Andhra Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu & Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Maharashtra
Madhya Pradesh
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Odisha
Puducherry
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Tripura
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application – 12th June 2018
Closing date of submission of Online Application – 2nd July 2018
Last date for Online Registration including Edit/ Modification of Application by candidates – 2nd July 2018
Download of Call letters for Online Examination (Tentative) – 18th July 2018
Date of Online Examination (Tentative) – 28th July 2018
