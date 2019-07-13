Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2019: 35 Vacancies for IT Specialist Officers Post at bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda has started the recruitment process for 35 IT Specialist Officers posts on July 13. The recruitment process notification was released by Bank of Baroda on its official website bankofbaroda.in.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the Specialist IT officers post can go to the career section of Bank of Baroda to check the details. Else, interested candidates can check IT Specialist Officers recruitment details, eligibility criteria and application process on this direct link. The last date for online registration of application for Specialist IT officers is August 2. Candidates need to pay the fees for online registration of application for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2019 IT Specialist officers within July 13 to August 2. Here is the direct link to apply for the post of IT Specialist officers.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2019: How to apply for 35 IT Specialist Officers posts

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda bankofbaroda.in

Step 2: Click on Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2019 Career section

Step 3: Click on Recruitment of IT Specialist Officers-Project 2019-20

Step 4: Download the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2019 Specialist IT Officers posts pdf

Step 5: Click on the "Click here to apply for Specialist IT Officers posts" link

Step 6: Register yourself and make payment

Step 7: Download the application form for future use.

Things one should keep in mind before applying for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2019 IT Specialist Officers posts:

1. Candidate can apply for only one post under this project.

2. The process of registration of application is complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through On-line mode on or before the last date for fee payment.

3. Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility as on the date of eligibility. Admission to on-line test, if any, will be purely provisional without

verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for further selection process, if called.

4. Candidates are advised to check Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.co.in for details and updates.

5. Post-qualification experience below 6 months in any organization would not be considered.

6. Only Candidates willing to serve anywhere in India, should apply