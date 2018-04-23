English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2018: 361 Posts, Application Process Begins April 25
The applicant must be a CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM (with specialization in Finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute.
The Bank of Baroda (BoB) wants to recruit 361 Specialist Officers. (Image: Reuters)
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 361 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officer has been released on its official website – bankofbaroda.co.in.
The application process is scheduled to begin on Wednesday (25th April 2018). Candidates can apply for one post only. Eligible and interested candidates must apply online on or before 17th May 2018.
Vacancy Details:
MSME-Sales/ Relationship Management: 25 Posts
MSME-Sales/ Relationship Management: 59 Posts
MSME Monitoring/ Processing of Loans: 75 Posts
MSME Monitoring/ Processing of Loans: 62 Posts
Finance / Credit: 100 Posts
Finance / Credit: 40 Posts
Total Posts – 361
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM (with specialization in Finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute. The age-limit, pay scale and post qualification differs for the above mentioned posts. Applicants must download the official notification to ascertain their eligibility.
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.bankofbaroda.co.in/
Step 2 – Click on Careers tab
Step 3 – Click on 'Current Opportunities'
Step 4 – Click on 'Detailed Advertisement' given in front of 'Recruitment of Specialist Officers-Project 2018-19'
Step 5 – Download the notification and apply online on 25th April 2018 once the application process begins
Direct Link:
https://www.bankofbaroda.co.in/writereaddata/Images/pdf/detailed-advertisement.pdf
Application Fee:
GEN/ OBC: Rs 600/- (plus applicable taxes)
SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD): Rs 100/- (plus applicable taxes)
Also Watch
The application process is scheduled to begin on Wednesday (25th April 2018). Candidates can apply for one post only. Eligible and interested candidates must apply online on or before 17th May 2018.
Vacancy Details:
MSME-Sales/ Relationship Management: 25 Posts
MSME-Sales/ Relationship Management: 59 Posts
MSME Monitoring/ Processing of Loans: 75 Posts
MSME Monitoring/ Processing of Loans: 62 Posts
Finance / Credit: 100 Posts
Finance / Credit: 40 Posts
Total Posts – 361
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM (with specialization in Finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute. The age-limit, pay scale and post qualification differs for the above mentioned posts. Applicants must download the official notification to ascertain their eligibility.
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.bankofbaroda.co.in/
Step 2 – Click on Careers tab
Step 3 – Click on 'Current Opportunities'
Step 4 – Click on 'Detailed Advertisement' given in front of 'Recruitment of Specialist Officers-Project 2018-19'
Step 5 – Download the notification and apply online on 25th April 2018 once the application process begins
Direct Link:
https://www.bankofbaroda.co.in/writereaddata/Images/pdf/detailed-advertisement.pdf
Application Fee:
GEN/ OBC: Rs 600/- (plus applicable taxes)
SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD): Rs 100/- (plus applicable taxes)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- On a High After CWG Success, Sharath Kamal Hopes for India's Best Show at World Championships
- More Rape Cases Being Reported Is A Good Thing: Naseeruddin Shah
- Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo as Highest Earner
- ‘Cancelled Ola Ride as Driver Was ...,’ Controversial Tweet Triggers Hilarious Memes
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro First Impressions Review: An All-Rounder With a Mammoth Battery