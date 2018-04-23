Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2018: 361 Posts, Application Process Begins April 25

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 361 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officer has been released on its official website – bankofbaroda.co.in.The application process is scheduled to begin on Wednesday (25th April 2018). Candidates can apply for one post only. Eligible and interested candidates must apply online on or before 17th May 2018.MSME-Sales/ Relationship Management: 25 PostsMSME-Sales/ Relationship Management: 59 PostsMSME Monitoring/ Processing of Loans: 75 PostsMSME Monitoring/ Processing of Loans: 62 PostsFinance / Credit: 100 PostsFinance / Credit: 40 PostsTotal Posts – 361The applicant must be a CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM (with specialization in Finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute. The age-limit, pay scale and post qualification differs for the above mentioned posts. Applicants must download the official notification to ascertain their eligibility.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.bankofbaroda.co.in/Step 2 – Click on Careers tabStep 3 – Click on 'Current Opportunities'Step 4 – Click on 'Detailed Advertisement' given in front of 'Recruitment of Specialist Officers-Project 2018-19'Step 5 – Download the notification and apply online on 25th April 2018 once the application process beginshttps://www.bankofbaroda.co.in/writereaddata/Images/pdf/detailed-advertisement.pdfGEN/ OBC: Rs 600/- (plus applicable taxes)SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD): Rs 100/- (plus applicable taxes)