1-min read

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2018: 361 Posts, Application Process Begins April 25

The applicant must be a CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM (with specialization in Finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute.

Updated:April 23, 2018, 9:34 PM IST
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2018: 361 Posts, Application Process Begins April 25
The Bank of Baroda (BoB) wants to recruit 361 Specialist Officers. (Image: Reuters)
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 361 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officer has been released on its official website – bankofbaroda.co.in.

The application process is scheduled to begin on Wednesday (25th April 2018). Candidates can apply for one post only. Eligible and interested candidates must apply online on or before 17th May 2018.

Vacancy Details:
MSME-Sales/ Relationship Management: 25 Posts
MSME-Sales/ Relationship Management: 59 Posts
MSME Monitoring/ Processing of Loans: 75 Posts
MSME Monitoring/ Processing of Loans: 62 Posts
Finance / Credit: 100 Posts
Finance / Credit: 40 Posts
Total Posts – 361

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM (with specialization in Finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute. The age-limit, pay scale and post qualification differs for the above mentioned posts. Applicants must download the official notification to ascertain their eligibility.

How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.bankofbaroda.co.in/
Step 2 – Click on Careers tab
Step 3 – Click on 'Current Opportunities'
Step 4 – Click on 'Detailed Advertisement' given in front of 'Recruitment of Specialist Officers-Project 2018-19'
Step 5 – Download the notification and apply online on 25th April 2018 once the application process begins

Direct Link:
https://www.bankofbaroda.co.in/writereaddata/Images/pdf/detailed-advertisement.pdf

Application Fee:
GEN/ OBC: Rs 600/- (plus applicable taxes)
SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD): Rs 100/- (plus applicable taxes)

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
