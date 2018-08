Bank of India Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 99 Safai Karamchari-cum-Sepoy Posts, Apply Before August 29

Bank of India Mumbai Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 99 vacancies for the post of Karamchari-cum-Sepoy in Sub-Staff cadre in South, North and Navi Mumbai zone has begun on the official website of the Bank of India, Mumbai - bankofindia.co.in.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 29th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for BOI Recruitment 2018 for Safai Karamchari-cum-Sepoy Posts?Step 1 - https://www.bankofindia.co.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ link on the top of home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Recruitment Notice of "Safai Karmachari - cum - Sepoy" – Mumbai Zone’ under ‘Recruitments/ Careers’Step 4 – Click on ‘Application form’ linkStep 5 – a PDF file will displayStep 6 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 7 – Fill the form with required detailsStep 8 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form along with other documents at the below mentioned address:‘The Bank of India, Pox Box No. 238, Mumbai GPO, Mumbai – 400001’Direct Link - https://www.bankofindia.co.in/pdf/3APPLICATION-FORM-Safai-Karmachari.pdf BOI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Safai Karamchari - cum - Sepoy Posts: 99Mumbai South Zone – 19Mumbai North Zone – 24Navi Mumbai Zone - 56Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must be class 10th passed and must be able to speak, read and write in local vernacular language.Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Official Advertisement:Age Limit:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 26 years as on 8th May 2012. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of ranking as per the marks secured in the Interview.