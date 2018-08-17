GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bank of India Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 99 Safai Karamchari-cum-Sepoy Posts, Apply Before August 29

Bank of India Mumbai Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 99 vacancies for the post of Karamchari-cum-Sepoy.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 17, 2018, 7:51 PM IST
Bank of India logo. (Image for representation only)
Bank of India Mumbai Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 99 vacancies for the post of Karamchari-cum-Sepoy in Sub-Staff cadre in South, North and Navi Mumbai zone has begun on the official website of the Bank of India, Mumbai - bankofindia.co.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 29th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for BOI Recruitment 2018 for Safai Karamchari-cum-Sepoy Posts?

Step 1 - https://www.bankofindia.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ link on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Recruitment Notice of "Safai Karmachari - cum - Sepoy" – Mumbai Zone’ under ‘Recruitments/ Careers’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Application form’ link
Step 5 – a PDF file will display
Step 6 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 7 – Fill the form with required details
Step 8 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form along with other documents at the below mentioned address:
‘The Bank of India, Pox Box No. 238, Mumbai GPO, Mumbai – 400001’

Direct Link - https://www.bankofindia.co.in/pdf/3APPLICATION-FORM-Safai-Karmachari.pdf

BOI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Safai Karamchari - cum - Sepoy Posts: 99
Mumbai South Zone – 19
Mumbai North Zone – 24
Navi Mumbai Zone - 56

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed and must be able to speak, read and write in local vernacular language.

Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:

Official Advertisement:
https://www.bankofindia.co.in/pdf/2NOTICE-Safai-Karmachari.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 26 years as on 8th May 2012. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of ranking as per the marks secured in the Interview.

