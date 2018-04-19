GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Bank of India Recruitment 2018: 158 Officers Posts, Apply before May 5

Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2018 notification has been released to fill 158 vacancies for the post of Officers (Credit) in General Banking Stream on its official website - bankofindia.co.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 19, 2018, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bank of India Recruitment 2018: 158 Officers Posts, Apply before May 5
Image for representation.
Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2018 notification has been released to fill 158 vacancies for the post of Officers (Credit) in General Banking Stream on its official website - bankofindia.co.in. The registration process will begin from Friday, 20th April 2018, tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 5th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply Bank of India Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.bankofindia.co.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Career’

Step 3 - Click on ‘Recruitment of Officers(Credit) in General Banking Stream Project No. 2018-19/1 Notice dated 01.04.2018’

Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here for apply online (From 20.04.2018)’ to fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process

Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://www.bankofindia.co.in/html/Recruitment-Officers-General-Banking-Stream18.html

For more information about the application process, the applicants are advised to visit official website and advertisement to understand the process:

https://www.bankofindia.co.in/pdf/BOIADVT-PROJECTNO-%202018-19-1.pdf

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category - Rs.600 (Application fee and Intimation Charges)

SC/ ST/ PWD - Rs.100 (Only Intimation Charges)

Bank of India Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts - 158

Unreserved - 72

SC - 21

ST - 28

OBC - 37

Hearing Impaired (HI) - 6

LD - 2

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the Bank.

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks along with MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM/ PGBM/ PGDBA from an institute of repute (2 - 3 year programme) / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science /Economics. The applicants belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD category will be entitled for relaxation of 5% i.e. minimum 55% marks at graduation level.

Pay Scale:

Officers (Credit) in General Banking - Rs.23,700 to Rs.42,020

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Test and Personal Interview. The online test consists of 3 parts English Language (50 marks), General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry (50 marks) and Financial Management (50 marks). Negative Marking applies for each wrong answer.

EXAMINATION CENTERS:

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh

Chennai

Dehradun

Delhi

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Jammu

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Panaji

Patna

Raipur

Ranchi

Shimla

Thiruvananthapuram

Important Dates:

Start date of Application Process - 20th April 2018

Last date of submission of online application - 5th May 2018

Date of Online Examination - 10th June 2018

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Recommended For You