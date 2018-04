Bank of India Recruitment 2018: 158 Officers Posts, Apply before May 5

Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2018 notification has been released to fill 158 vacancies for the post of Officers (Credit) in General Banking Stream on its official website - bankofindia.co.in. The registration process will begin from Friday, 20th April 2018, tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 5th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply Bank of India Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.bankofindia.co.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Career’Step 3 - Click on ‘Recruitment of Officers(Credit) in General Banking Stream Project No. 2018-19/1 Notice dated 01.04.2018’Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here for apply online (From 20.04.2018)’ to fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://www.bankofindia.co.in/html/Recruitment-Officers-General-Banking-Stream18.html For more information about the application process, the applicants are advised to visit official website and advertisement to understand the process:Application Fee:Unreserved Category - Rs.600 (Application fee and Intimation Charges)SC/ ST/ PWD - Rs.100 (Only Intimation Charges)Bank of India Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts - 158Unreserved - 72SC - 21ST - 28OBC - 37Hearing Impaired (HI) - 6LD - 2Age Limit:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the Bank.Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must possess a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks along with MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM/ PGBM/ PGDBA from an institute of repute (2 - 3 year programme) / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science /Economics. The applicants belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD category will be entitled for relaxation of 5% i.e. minimum 55% marks at graduation level.Pay Scale:Officers (Credit) in General Banking - Rs.23,700 to Rs.42,020Selection Process:Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Test and Personal Interview. The online test consists of 3 parts English Language (50 marks), General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry (50 marks) and Financial Management (50 marks). Negative Marking applies for each wrong answer.EXAMINATION CENTERS:AhmedabadBengaluruBhopalBhubaneswarChandigarhChennaiDehradunDelhiHyderabadJaipurJammuKolkataLucknowMumbaiPanajiPatnaRaipurRanchiShimlaThiruvananthapuramImportant Dates:Start date of Application Process - 20th April 2018Last date of submission of online application - 5th May 2018Date of Online Examination - 10th June 2018