English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bank of India Recruitment 2018: 158 Officers Posts, Apply before May 5
Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2018 notification has been released to fill 158 vacancies for the post of Officers (Credit) in General Banking Stream on its official website - bankofindia.co.in.
Image for representation.
Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2018 notification has been released to fill 158 vacancies for the post of Officers (Credit) in General Banking Stream on its official website - bankofindia.co.in. The registration process will begin from Friday, 20th April 2018, tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 5th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply Bank of India Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.bankofindia.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Career’
Step 3 - Click on ‘Recruitment of Officers(Credit) in General Banking Stream Project No. 2018-19/1 Notice dated 01.04.2018’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here for apply online (From 20.04.2018)’ to fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.bankofindia.co.in/html/Recruitment-Officers-General-Banking-Stream18.html
For more information about the application process, the applicants are advised to visit official website and advertisement to understand the process:
https://www.bankofindia.co.in/pdf/BOIADVT-PROJECTNO-%202018-19-1.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.600 (Application fee and Intimation Charges)
SC/ ST/ PWD - Rs.100 (Only Intimation Charges)
Bank of India Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts - 158
Unreserved - 72
SC - 21
ST - 28
OBC - 37
Hearing Impaired (HI) - 6
LD - 2
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the Bank.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks along with MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM/ PGBM/ PGDBA from an institute of repute (2 - 3 year programme) / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science /Economics. The applicants belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD category will be entitled for relaxation of 5% i.e. minimum 55% marks at graduation level.
Pay Scale:
Officers (Credit) in General Banking - Rs.23,700 to Rs.42,020
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Test and Personal Interview. The online test consists of 3 parts English Language (50 marks), General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry (50 marks) and Financial Management (50 marks). Negative Marking applies for each wrong answer.
EXAMINATION CENTERS:
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Delhi
Hyderabad
Jaipur
Jammu
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shimla
Thiruvananthapuram
Important Dates:
Start date of Application Process - 20th April 2018
Last date of submission of online application - 5th May 2018
Date of Online Examination - 10th June 2018
Also Watch
How to apply Bank of India Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.bankofindia.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Career’
Step 3 - Click on ‘Recruitment of Officers(Credit) in General Banking Stream Project No. 2018-19/1 Notice dated 01.04.2018’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here for apply online (From 20.04.2018)’ to fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.bankofindia.co.in/html/Recruitment-Officers-General-Banking-Stream18.html
For more information about the application process, the applicants are advised to visit official website and advertisement to understand the process:
https://www.bankofindia.co.in/pdf/BOIADVT-PROJECTNO-%202018-19-1.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.600 (Application fee and Intimation Charges)
SC/ ST/ PWD - Rs.100 (Only Intimation Charges)
Bank of India Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts - 158
Unreserved - 72
SC - 21
ST - 28
OBC - 37
Hearing Impaired (HI) - 6
LD - 2
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the Bank.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks along with MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM/ PGBM/ PGDBA from an institute of repute (2 - 3 year programme) / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science /Economics. The applicants belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD category will be entitled for relaxation of 5% i.e. minimum 55% marks at graduation level.
Pay Scale:
Officers (Credit) in General Banking - Rs.23,700 to Rs.42,020
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Test and Personal Interview. The online test consists of 3 parts English Language (50 marks), General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry (50 marks) and Financial Management (50 marks). Negative Marking applies for each wrong answer.
EXAMINATION CENTERS:
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Delhi
Hyderabad
Jaipur
Jammu
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shimla
Thiruvananthapuram
Important Dates:
Start date of Application Process - 20th April 2018
Last date of submission of online application - 5th May 2018
Date of Online Examination - 10th June 2018
Also Watch
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Exclusive | Manika Batra Targets Asian Games Glory After Winning Four Medals at CWG 2018
- Badumbaaa: Big B, Rishi Kapoor Turn Singers To Take You On A Jolly Ride In 102 Not Out First Song
- Jacqueline Fernandez Thinks These Two Stars Are The Fittest Actors In Bollywood
- Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai's Response To 'If She Still Lives With Her Parents' Won Hearts
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh