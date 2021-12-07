Bank Official Arrested For Liquor Smuggling in Bihar's Siwan District

A bank official has been arrested for his alleged involvement in liquor smuggling in the Siwan district of Bihar. On the directions of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state police officials are taking strict action against people involved in liquor smuggling. In the latest case, police have arrested Ramayan Chaudhary, the chairman of Siwan Co-operative Bank.

Siwan SP Abhinav Kumar said that on September 23, the officials of Mairwa police station caught a truck carrying liquor bottles. He said that police had also arrested six people. The arrested persons had stated that they were carrying liquor bottles in the truck to deliver them to Ramayan Chaudhary, resident of Barhan Gopal of Muffasil police station area and chairman of Siwan Central Co-operative Bank, SP Kumar said. The police seized the liquor bottles and registered an FIR naming Ramayan Chaudhary.

The SP said that they had been investigating the case since September.

“On Tuesday morning, the officials of Marwa police station and Muffasil police station jointly raided the home of Ramayan Chaudhary in his village. Marwa police station officials also arrested Chaudhary and brought him to Marwa police station,” SP Kumar said.

Choudhary has been sent to hospital for a Covid test and after which he will be sent to jail.

In the past, many old cases, including those of liquor smuggling, have been registered against Ramayan Choudhary, chairman of Siwan Central Co-operative Bank.

It’s worth noting that the incident came to light a week after Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal administered the oath to all his colleagues at police headquarters in Patna to abstain from alcohol consumption for the rest of their lives, and ensure strict implementation of liquor ban in the state.

Bihar CM Kumar has appealed to officials across the state to impose the liquor prohibition law effectively without any discrimination.

