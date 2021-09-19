Bengaluru Bank Official Harassed for Dropping Muslim Female Colleague Home, Two Arrested

Two Muslim youths were arrested by Bengaluru police on Sunday for harassing two bank officials. The incident happened when a 35-year-old woman got late at work and requested her male colleague to drop her home. At around 9.20 pm, the duo was riding on bike when the two youth followed and stopped them mid-way.

The lady on the pillion belonged to the Muslim community and was wearing a burqa. The two youths, who were also Muslims, stopped her and started questioning the duo on why the man was riding with the woman.

The family of the lady were aware that she was travelling with her colleague and had no objections to it. The two men called the woman’s husband and complained about her travelling with a Hindu man to which the husband replied that he was aware of it and knew the colleague.

The miscreants forced the woman to get down from the bike, booked an auto and sent her home. Meanwhile, they allegedly assaulted the rider and abused the two. The ordeal was recorded on video and posted on social media. The incident happened in a busy traffic area.

The woman has lodged a complaint with the police who got into action immediately. The Police official collected the CCTV camera footage from nearby places of the incident and traced the phone number.

The police then tracked the miscreants and arrested them. Both the miscreants are now in police custody and are being interrogated. According to police sources, the accused (aged 24 and 26 years) are now apologizing and have agreed to their mistake.

Bangalore City Police commissioner Kamal Pant Acting said, “Acting swiftly, Bangalore Police has identified and secured two accused persons for assault on a bike rider traveling along with a woman of a different faith. A case is registered and firm legal action is initiated.”

