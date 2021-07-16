Bank Official Held For Duping Kolkata Couple Of Rs 1 Crore

A bank official has been arrested in West Bengal’s Kolkata for allegedly duping a couple into investing more than Rs 1 crore, police said. The accused has been identified as Supti Mukherjee who was working as the Bidhannagar branch head of a private bank. She is accused of promising the couple hefty returns on their investment into a financial institute which she was allegedly running with her husband, however, she failed to deliver.

She was arrested by Shakespeare Sarani police station officials from her workplace on Wednesday. The victim Partha Pratim Roy complained to the police last year after which Supti was absconding. Roy lives in South Kolkata with his wife after voluntary retirement from work in London.

Roy said that he knew Supti Mukherjee and her husband Sudip Mukherjee for a long time and invested in their company after being persuaded by them. He said that Supti had promised her hefty returns on the investments but it did not happen.

Roy said that he along with his wife started investing in Mukherjees’ financial institute in 2017 and received interest on the investment as promised till 2018. He alleged that from 2019, he was facing problems as the company stopped giving the interest and even when it was paid it was through cheques that bounced. Roy further alleged that from mid-2019, the couple apparently became incommunicado.

In February 2020, Roy lodged a complaint with Shakespeare Sarani police station against Supti and her husband Sudip Mukherjee. Supti was absconding and now has been arrested from her workplace. The police are now looking for her husband.

