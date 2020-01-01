Bank Officials Booked for Wrongful Debit of Over Rs 24 Lakh from BSNL Account

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a case against officials of a national bank at KG Marg here for alleged wrongful debit of over Rs 24 lakh from an account of BSNL, officials said on Tuesday.

The police said that they received a complaint in this regard from Deputy General Manager of BSNL Leela Ram Meena on Monday.

In the complaint, Meena alleged that the bank branch at KG Marg wrongly debited money from the account using cheques which were not issued by the BSNL account office.

The complaint said that the BSNL office issued three cheques on November 21 amounting to Rs 66,505 in total.

The cheques were given back by the bank to the beneficiaries. After an enquiry from the bank, it was ascertained that three other cheques with the same number were presented to the bank, the complaint stated.

The three other cheques, which were not drawn by BSNL, were cleared by the bank resulting in a loss of Rs 24,25,635. The complainant approached the bank and requested to withdraw the cheques and credit the amount, but the officials in the bank didn't give the money back, the complaint said.

"We have registered a case under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) and are investigating the matter," a senior police officer said.

