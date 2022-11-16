Rs 54,000 Bank Transfer, Shradhha’s Instagram Chat: What Blew the Lid off Aaftab Poonawala’s Lies

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the horrific murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi’s Mehrauli, tried his best to mislead the investigators by concocting lies. But bank statements and Instagram activity blew the lid off his lies.

Aaftab had initially told police that Shraddha had left their Chhatarpur Pahadi flat on May 22 after they had a fight and that he wasn’t in touch with her. His claims, however, turned out to be false as police found that a bank transfer of Rs 54,000 was done on May 26 from Shraddha’s net banking account app to Aaftab’s account. The bank transfer location was found to be in Mehrauli, according to an ANI report.

This apart, Shraddha’s Instagram chat with one of her friends on May 31 also showed the location in Mehrauli, doubling police suspicions. The investigators then asked Aaftab if he wasn’t in touch with Shraddha after May 22, then why the phone location was traced to Mehrauli. It was reportedly at this moment, Aaftab broke down and revealed the truth.

ALSO READ: Shraddha’s Body Was in Aaftab’s Room All Night, Clothes Disposed of Next Morning | Details of Fateful Day

Shraddha was murdered on the night of May 18 at the Chhatarpur flat, following which Aaftab chopped off her body into 35 pieces and scattered the dismembered portions in nearby forest areas.

Aaftab Made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before May 18: Police

Sources in the Maharashtra Police told ANI that Shraddha’s family had filed a missing complaint after they failed to establish contact with her due to her phone being switched off. Aaftab was then summoned to Manikpur police station twice – once last month and the second time on November 3. But during questioning, he appeared calm and composed.

“When Aftab was asked about Shraddha, he said that she had left the place where he lived. And they do not live together. Whenever Aftab was called for questioning, he never showed restlessness or nervousness on his face,” ANI quoted police sources as saying.

Sources also added that Aaftab confessed that he had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before he killed her. He told police that even on the fateful day (May 18), he had a fight with Shraddha and Aaftab wanted to kill her. He, however, changed his mind as Shraddha became emotional, sources said.

Aaftab also told the investigators that Shraddha had trust issues and that she would suspect him of cheating on her, which was a big reason behind their frequent fights.

Revealing chilling details about how he planned to dispose of Shraddha’s body after killing her, Aaftab told police that he stayed up all night on May 18 and Googled to find out ways to get rid of the corpse without evoking suspicion. Police also said that Aaftab searched what kind of a saw he might need to cut the body into pieces.

Police sources said Aaftab first got rid of Shraddha’s liver and intestines, which he disposed of in the nearby forest areas.

ALSO READ: As Delhi Police Seek Narco Test of Killer Aaftab, the ‘Truth Serum’ Evaluation Explained

Meanwhile, police have sought to conduct Aaftab’s narco test but are yet to get permission from the court. Officials said they had recovered 13 body parts, believed to be of the woman, from different areas that will be sent for DNA analysis. The investigating team was also likely to approach dating app Bumble through which the duo met, they added.

A senior police officer told ANI that there were multiple discrepancies in Aaftab’s statement and, due to this, there was a possibility that investigators will request his mental and psycho-assessment test.

“The test will let us know if Aaftab is telling the truth. It will also help us understand his mental state and the nature of the brutal crime he has committed. We also want to know what his relationship with Shraddha was,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying.

Read all the Latest India News here