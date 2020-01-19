Take the pledge to vote

Bank Unions Call for Two-day Strike from January 31

It has also called strike a three-day strike from March 11, and if the demands are not met, the UFBU has threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 1, 2020.

Updated:January 19, 2020, 5:10 PM IST
Image for representation. (PTI)

Dharamshala: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions, has given a call for a two-day strike beginning January 31.

It has also called strike a three-day strike from March 11, and if the demands are not met, the UFBU has threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 1, 2020.

So, the bank unions are planning basically to observe strike in three phases.

According to the convener of UFBU, Sanjeev Kumar Bandlish, a letter in this regard has already been sent to the chairman of Indian Banks' Association, Secretary Department of Financial Services and Chief Labour Commissioner in the Ministry of Labour.

Speaking to PTI, Bandlish said the decision to go on a strike was taken as our demands of wage revision settlement at 20 per cent on payslip, five-day banking, merger of special allowance with basic pay, scraping of new pensionscheme etc have been lying pending since long.

He said that there are 12 demands sent to the government.

The UFBU comprises unions like All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank offices confederation (AIBOC), National Confederationof Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank EmployeesConfederation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW)and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

