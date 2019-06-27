Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

On Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's 181st Birth Anniversary, Ministers Remember 'Vande Mataram' Composer

Several ministers took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the writer, journalist, poet and freedom fighter on his 181st birth anniversary.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
On Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's 181st Birth Anniversary, Ministers Remember 'Vande Mataram' Composer
Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was born on June 27, 1838. (Image: Twitter/ @DishaBharat)
Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man who gave India its National Song, Vande Mataram, was born on June 27 1838. He was an Indian writer, poet and journalist.

He was a prolific writer of thirteen novels and many serious, serio-comic, satirical, scientific and critical treaties in Bengali.

On his birth anniversary, many ministers took to Twitter to pay their tribute to the great composer.

Indian Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu wrote, “Remembering Shri Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his birth anniversary. A multi-faceted personality, he was a celebrated nationalist, a writer, a poet and a journalist. #VandeMataram.”

He also added, “He composed the national song 'Vande Mataram' which infused a new energy and vigor into India's struggle for independence. The story of his life will keep inspiring us to uphold the lofty ideals of nationalism and patriotism. #BankimChandra”

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal tweeted, “Remembering the legendary writer and poet Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his birth anniversary. He beautifully put into words our love for the country and left a rich legacy through the immortal National Song- Vande Mataram.”

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, also tweeted, “My sincere & humble homage to the great Indian writer, poet, novelist & journalist Shri #BankimchandraChatterjee on his birth anniversary. The composer of #VandeMataram who dedicated his entire life to literary renaissance of our nation.”

Former Union Minister of Commerce and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu paid his tribute writing, “Remembering Shri Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his birth anniversary. He was a writer par excellence and composer of the National song #VandeMataram.”

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu:

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee:

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot:

Chief Minister of Punjab Capt. Amrinder Singh:

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar:

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Pattnaik:

Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb:

BJP’s National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao:

Former Cabinet Minister for Sports and Transport in West Bengal, Madan Mitra:

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

