Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

EXIT Poll Results

Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » India
1-min read

Banking Services to get Disrupted As Employee Body Call for 24-Hour Strike Tomorrow

The strike has been called by All India Bank Employees' Association and the Bank Employees Federation of India to protest against recent bank mergers, falling deposit rates and issues of job security.

PTI

Updated:October 21, 2019, 7:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Banking Services to get Disrupted As Employee Body Call for 24-Hour Strike Tomorrow
File photo of a nation-wide strike called by bank employees. (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: Banking services across the country are likely to be partially disrupted on October 22 as two bank unions will go on a 24-hour strike on the day.

The strike has been called by All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) to protest against recent bank mergers, falling deposit rates and issues of job security.

The Reserve Bank of India and State Bank of India will, however, not participate in the strike, sources in them said.

Regional Rural Banks and cooperatives banks will also not participate in the strike as mergers do not affect them, sources said.

Striking unions said they will shut the ATMs as these will be under the strike ambit. Bank of Maharashtra, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda have expressed concern over their providing normal customer services.

"We expect good response from all PSU and private banks," Bank Employees Federation of India (State Federation) General Secretary Joydeb Dasgupta said.

SBI has claimed the impact of the strike on its operations will be minimum as most of its employees are not members of the participating unions.

A SBI union leader said they are not participating in the strike and services will be normal. Dasgupta said SBI employees have offered moral support to the strike he said adding "It would have been good if SBI joined the strike".

AIBEA and BEFI also oppose outsourcing of regular and perennial banking jobs and privatisation of banking industry, sources in them said.

They have demanded adequate recruitment of clerical and sub-staff and urged for stringent steps for recovery of mounting bad loans, the sources added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram