Bankipur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Bankipur (Bankipore, Banki Bazaar) (बाँकीपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Patna. Bankipur is part of 30. Patna Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,83,145 eligible electors, of which 2,04,041 were male, 1,78,820 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,58,234 eligible electors, of which 1,93,338 were male, 1,64,870 female and 26 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,95,765 eligible electors, of which 1,67,570 were male, 1,28,195 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bankipur in 2015 was 338. In 2010, there were 262.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Nitin Naveen of BJP won in this seat by defeating Kumar Ashish of INC by a margin of 39,767 votes which was 27.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 60.19% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Nitin Nabin of BJP won in this seat defeating Binod Kumar Srivastava of RJD by a margin of 60,840 votes which was 55.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 72.06% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 182. Bankipur Assembly segment of Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad won the Patna Sahib Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patna Sahib Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 21 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bankipur are: Arun Kumar Sinha (BJP), Dharamendra Kumar (RJD), Prabhunath Kumar Azad (BSP), Sumit Ranjan Sinha (NCP), Anita Devi (ANC), Arun Kumar Mehta (AKP), Ashok Kumar Keshri (RSSD), Uttam Kumar (JDR), Kumar Raunak (PP), Krishna Nandan Saw (SJPB), Tapendra Narayan (JTLP), Purushottam Kumar (BJKDD), Prem Shanker Prasad (PBI), Fazal Ahmad (JDS), Brajeshwar Prasad Singh (SKVP), Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu) (JAPL), Vikash Kumar (JSVP), Sharad (BSLP), Suryakar Jitendra (SUCI), Amit Kumar (IND), Khurshid Alam (IND), Binod Kumar Pathak (IND), Madhumesh Choudhary (IND), Shatrudhan Prasad (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 35.85%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 40.25%, while it was 36.96% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 182. Bankipur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 341. In 2010 there were 299 polling stations.

Extent:

182. Bankipur constituency comprises of the following areas of Patna district of Bihar: Ward Nos. 4, 5, 7 to 13 and 15 in Patna (Municipal Corporation) of Patna Rural Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Patna.

Bankipur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Bankipur is 10.93 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bankipur is: 25°36'36.0"N 85°12'56.9"E.

