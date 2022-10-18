Bank's Suspicion Leads to Discovery of Fraud of Rs 77 Crores; Kolkata Police Issues Lookout Notice

Frauding has its own tricks and turns. Every day it comes out with new ways to shock both police and common people. From, teaching foreign currency exchange through online mode to converting black money into white, Shailesh Pandey created his own periphery. Within one month around Rs. 77 crores of money has been transacted from two accounts.

The app, called IX Global, allegedly lured various schemes. Basically a foreign currency trading training scheme. Later it was said to bring more people for training. With more people, more commission will be given. In the beginning, many people used to get that commission. Then when the investment amount for training increased, the account was blocked.

The first complaint was filed in August this year. The complaint was made by a Canara Bank authority. The account was opened with an address of 16, Strand Road. Two accounts were opened in August. The account was opened in the name of TP Global Effects. At the time of opening the account, it was mentioned as a food grain business. The residential address of an account was shown in Jharkhand. It is said to be a resident of Jamshedpur. In the first week of September this year, it can be seen that a huge amount of financial transactions have taken place in that account. Around Rs, 77 crores were traded in the name of an RBI-blacklisted company in September. Then Canara Bank became suspicious.

In total, the police found that Shailesh was involved in illegal transactions worth around 77 crore rupees. Kolkata Police has already issued a lookout notice against Shailesh Pandey. A lookout notice has also been issued against Shailesh’s two brothers Arvind and Rohit Pandey. According to police sources, Shailesh, who identified himself as a chartered accountant by profession, used to bring black money from abroad and whitewash it. For this, he used to open fake accounts in different banks.

