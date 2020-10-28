Banks to Remain Closed on These Dates in November

In the festive months, bank employees get a number of holidays. In November, banks will remain closed on two major festivals, Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti, besides on four Sundays and two Saturdays.

Usually, banks do not function on Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. But, in November 2020, Diwali is falling on the second Saturday, meaning one less holiday for bank employees. If Diwali was on any other day except weekends, banks would have remained closed for one extra day.

Apart from common holidays, banks in several states will not be operating due to state-specific festivals or occasions.

In November, banks will not operate on November 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 because these dates are Sundays. They will not function on November 14 on account of Diwali and on November 30 because of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Apart from these days, banks will remain closed on November 28 due to fourth Saturday.

On November 16, banks in many states will be shut owing to Bhai Dooj. In Manipur, they will not be functioning on November 17 because of Ningol Chakouba. In Bihar and Jharkhand, banks will not be operating due to Chhath Puja.

On November 24, banks will remain closed in Assam on account of Lachit Divas. In Meghalaya, customers are advised not to visit banks on November 26 as they will not be offering services because of Seng Kut Snem.

Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will not be functioning on November 30 owing to Eid e-Milad-un- Nabi.

Haryana Day, Kannada Rajyothsava, Puducherry Liberation Day, Kut, Govardhan Puja, Kali Puja, and Vikram Samvat New Year will also be observed in November, but all these days are falling on Sundays.

In October 2020, banks will remain closed in a few states October 29 on account of Milad-e-sharif. They will not be functioning on October 30 in many states due to Eid-e-Milad. On October 31, banks will not be operating a few states because of Maharshi Valmiki or Sardar Patel Jayanti.