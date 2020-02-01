Kunal Kamra Sends Legal Notice to IndiGo Over Ban in TV Journo 'Heckling' Incident; Demands Rs 25L

New Delhi: Comedian Kunal Kamra on Saturday sent a legal notice to IndiGo airline, demanding Rs 25 lakh for causing 'mental pain and agony'. He also asked for revocation of six months' ban against him.

Kamra has been banned from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, after a video of him allegedly confronting Republic TV journalist, Arnab Goswami went viral on social media.

In the clip that was shared by Kamra himself, the comedian met the journalist on a flight and confronted the latter who chose to ignore him throughout the encounter. Kamra can be seen trying to provoke the journalist and get a few words out of him; he throws multiple questions at him and mocks him in order to get the news anchor to speak, which he does not.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.