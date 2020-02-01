Kunal Kamra Sends Legal Notice to IndiGo Over Ban in TV Journo 'Heckling' Incident; Demands Rs 25L
Kunal Kamra has been banned from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, after a video of him allegedly confronting Republic TV journalist, Arnab Goswami went viral on social media.
File photo of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.
New Delhi: Comedian Kunal Kamra on Saturday sent a legal notice to IndiGo airline, demanding Rs 25 lakh for causing 'mental pain and agony'. He also asked for revocation of six months' ban against him.
Kamra has been banned from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, after a video of him allegedly confronting Republic TV journalist, Arnab Goswami went viral on social media.
In the clip that was shared by Kamra himself, the comedian met the journalist on a flight and confronted the latter who chose to ignore him throughout the encounter. Kamra can be seen trying to provoke the journalist and get a few words out of him; he throws multiple questions at him and mocks him in order to get the news anchor to speak, which he does not.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Faints During The Captaincy Task
- Here's What the Coloured LED Rings on the Amazon Echo Signify
- Former K-Pop Star Seungri Indicted for Prostitution and Habitual Gambling
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Reaction to Rashami Desai's 'He's Not My Type' Comment
- This Bionic Jellyfish Can Swim Three Times Faster; May be Used to Explore The Oceans