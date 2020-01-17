English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Banned Insurgent Group NDFB Gives up Arms, Signs Agreement with Govt
According to the pact, the National Democratic Front of Boroland under the leadership of its 'president' B Saoraigwra will abjure violence and join in peace talks with the government
NDFB cadres pose with their leader at a training camp. (News18)
New Delhi: Banned NDFB, an insurgent group active in Assam, has signed an agreement with the government for suspension of operations, officials said on Friday.
According to the pact, the National Democratic Front of Boroland under the leadership of its 'president' B Saoraigwra will abjure violence and join in peace talks with the government.
The tripartite agreement was signed by representatives of the NDFB and the central and Assam governments, the officials said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FASTags Have Actually Increased Waiting Times at Toll Plazas; Be Prepared For Delays
- Apple Acquires Xnor.ai, an Edge-based AI Startup, for $200 Million
- Good News For WhatsApp Users as Facebook Backs Down on Adverts, But There is a Catch
- 13-Year-Old's Emotional Speech about Father Who Died in Iran Plane Crash Will Break Your Heart
- Sony a6400 Review: This is Simply Great, Whether You Need it For Photos or Videos