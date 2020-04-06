Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Banned Since Lockdown Last Month, Fish Sale to Begin in Goa From Monday

Nearly 80 per cent of fish netted off the Goa coast is meant for export, while only 20 per cent is consumed in the state.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2020, 10:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Banned Since Lockdown Last Month, Fish Sale to Begin in Goa From Monday
A vendor cuts fish for a customer at a wholesale fish market. February 12, 2020. (Reuters/File photo)

Panaji: The Goa fisheries department has decided to allow sale of fish in the state from Monday, with certain riders, including strict implementation of social distancing guidelines the curb the spread of coronavirus.

Fish is the key kitchen staple of people in the coastal state and its sale was banned since the enforcement of lockdown last month. Goa Fisheries Minister Philip Neri Rodrigues told PTI that the stock of fish caught before the imposition of ban is lying at different cold storages in the state.

"We also understand that people want to eat fish. They have stayed away from eating it for so long. So, to keep the balance, we have allowed the fisheries cooperative societies and associations to sell fish," he said.

However, the traditional fish markets will continue to be closed to contain the spread of coronavirus, he said, adding that they are trying to work out modalities on how to allow people to buy fish without the markets being opened.

At least 500 tonnes of fish stock is lying in cold chains and needs to be sold before it rottens, Rodrigues said.

All Goa Wholesale Fish Markets Association president Ibrahim Maulana said they welcomed the state government's move to shut the fish markets in a bid to check coronavirus spread. "But, the issue is about the fish stock which is already in the cold chains," he said.

Nearly 80 per cent of fish netted off the Goa coast is meant for export, while only 20 per cent is consumed in the state, he informed. "When we sell fish, we will have to see how much of it will really be bought in the markets," he said.

To avoid rush, fish vendors should make packets of one kilogram each and hand it over to the buyer rather than selling it in open, he suggested.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    939,957

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,274,265

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    264,837

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,471

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres