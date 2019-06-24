Take the pledge to vote

Banned Tripura-based Outfit NLFT Urges Centre to Strike Peace Deal by July-End

The National Liberation Front of Tripura has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to expedite the ongoing peace talks.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:June 24, 2019, 11:28 PM IST
Banned Tripura-based Outfit NLFT Urges Centre to Strike Peace Deal by July-End
File photo of the National Liberation Front of Tripura.
Guwhati: The banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) has urged the Central government to finalise a peace deal with the group by end July. The insurgent group has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to expedite the ongoing peace talks.

The letter by NLFT chairman D Yamrok, alias Joshua Debbarma, read, “Our peace parlays with the government of India started in 2015 and till now, have had five rounds of tripartite talks. We have been assured several times by government representatives that a peace agreement would take place soon and accordingly, we have taken all necessary steps.

“We did not even enroll our children for new academic session. So we humbly request you to do needful so that our organisation can reach an agreement with the government of India within July, 2019.”

Further, Yamrok said, “We hope India will flourish under your guidance and Borok people of Twipra will get your support in every sphere of their lives.”

The NLFT was founded by Dhananjoy Reang in March 1989. Reang was removed from his post following a coup in 1993. The group was then led by Nayanbasi Jamatiya for a brief perior, following which Biswamohan Debbarma took over.

(With inputs with Tanmoy Chakraborty)

