Banned Tripura-based Outfit NLFT Urges Centre to Strike Peace Deal by July-End
The National Liberation Front of Tripura has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to expedite the ongoing peace talks.
File photo of the National Liberation Front of Tripura.
Guwhati: The banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) has urged the Central government to finalise a peace deal with the group by end July. The insurgent group has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to expedite the ongoing peace talks.
The letter by NLFT chairman D Yamrok, alias Joshua Debbarma, read, “Our peace parlays with the government of India started in 2015 and till now, have had five rounds of tripartite talks. We have been assured several times by government representatives that a peace agreement would take place soon and accordingly, we have taken all necessary steps.
“We did not even enroll our children for new academic session. So we humbly request you to do needful so that our organisation can reach an agreement with the government of India within July, 2019.”
Further, Yamrok said, “We hope India will flourish under your guidance and Borok people of Twipra will get your support in every sphere of their lives.”
The NLFT was founded by Dhananjoy Reang in March 1989. Reang was removed from his post following a coup in 1993. The group was then led by Nayanbasi Jamatiya for a brief perior, following which Biswamohan Debbarma took over.
(With inputs with Tanmoy Chakraborty)
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs West Indies: It's Not IPL so Pressure to Perform Will be Different For WI Batsmen - Chahal
- AIFF Responds After I-League Clubs Threaten to Move Court if ISL Gets Top Division Status
- Motorola Moto E6 Alleged Renders Reveal Textured Back Panel, Single Camera Module
- Kabir Singh Earns Rs 70.83 Crore, Shahid Kapoor 'Feels So Special' with Fan Response
- Audio Technica M50xBT Review: If You Are Serious About Music, These Headphones Cannot be Missed
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s