Banner with Pictures of Godse, Savarkar Removed in Mangaluru

A flex banner displayed by a local Hindu Mahasabha leader at Surathkal extending Sri Krishna Janmashtami greetings sparked a row as it had pictures of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse and Hindutva icon V D Savarkar.

However, before the controversy spread, the civic authorities removed the banner immediately following complaints on Thursday.

The flex was installed by Hindu Mahasabha local leader Rajesh Pavitran, police sources said.

After a complaint was received, the banner was removed on the order of the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation.

Police security was beefed up in Surathkal in view of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, the sources said. The Hindu Mahasabha had courted a controversy when they displayed a banner with a photo of Savarkar on August 14 at Surathkal flyover.

