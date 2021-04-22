Banners of Electronic Goods Company Damaged in Kerala After Social Media Debates Ad in Arabic Script

Banners of an electronics goods company in Kerala’s Kozhikode district were damaged by unidentified miscreants allegedly on communal grounds. Humax Electricals India Private Limited, the Kerala-based company, had put up advertisements at eight bus stands across the city in both Roman and Arabic script. This invited the wrath of some media users and soon the matter became a point of debate on virtual platforms.

The company, which has branches in several countries, including the Gulf, has now lodged a complaint with the Nadakkavu police station in the city. It said the usage of Roman and Arabic scripts was aimed at brand building. It majorly produces LED lights based out of the Kinfra Techno Industrial Park in Kozhikode district.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here