Bapatla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bapatla (బాపట్ల) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
15. Bapatla is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.74%. The estimated literacy level of Bapatla is 66.82%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Malyadri Sriram of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 32,754 votes which was 3.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 48.94% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Panabaka Lakshmi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 69,338 votes which was 6.64% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.09% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.16% and in 2009, the constituency registered 79.07% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bapatla was: Malyadri Sriram (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,86,494 men, 7,06,353 women and 117 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bapatla Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bapatla is: 15.9053 80.4681
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बापटला, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); বাপতলা, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); बापटला, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); બાપાટ્લા, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பாபட்லா, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); బాపట్ల, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬಾಪಟ್ಲ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബപാറ്റ്ല, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Bapatla Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
74493
49.04%
Nandigam Suresh
TDP
68358
45.00%
Malyadi Sriram
BSP
3830
2.52%
K. Devanand
INC
1713
1.13%
J.D. Seelam
NOTA
1513
1.00%
Nota
BJP
1228
0.81%
Challagali Kishore Kumar
IND
214
0.14%
Bussa Nagaraju
IND
141
0.09%
Golla Baburao
PPOI
98
0.06%
Kumar Kattepogu
IND
83
0.05%
Gella Nagamalli
AIPP
73
0.05%
Nuthakki Rama Rao
NVDP
71
0.05%
Gadde Hari Babu
MDPP
52
0.03%
China Nageswara Rao Sadhu
APP
36
0.02%
Thumati Ravi
