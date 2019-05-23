Bapatla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name YSRCP Nandigam Suresh YSRCP Nandigam Suresh LEADING

Bapatla Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP 74493 49.04% Nandigam Suresh Leading TDP 68358 45.00% Malyadi Sriram BSP 3830 2.52% K. Devanand INC 1713 1.13% J.D. Seelam NOTA 1513 1.00% Nota BJP 1228 0.81% Challagali Kishore Kumar IND 214 0.14% Bussa Nagaraju IND 141 0.09% Golla Baburao PPOI 98 0.06% Kumar Kattepogu IND 83 0.05% Gella Nagamalli AIPP 73 0.05% Nuthakki Rama Rao NVDP 71 0.05% Gadde Hari Babu MDPP 52 0.03% China Nageswara Rao Sadhu APP 36 0.02% Thumati Ravi

15. Bapatla is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.74%. The estimated literacy level of Bapatla is 66.82%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Malyadri Sriram of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 32,754 votes which was 3.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 48.94% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Panabaka Lakshmi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 69,338 votes which was 6.64% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.09% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.16% and in 2009, the constituency registered 79.07% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bapatla was: Malyadri Sriram (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,86,494 men, 7,06,353 women and 117 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bapatla is: 15.9053 80.4681Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बापटला, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); বাপতলা, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); बापटला, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); બાપાટ્લા, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பாபட்லா, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); బాపట్ల, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬಾಪಟ್ಲ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബപാറ്റ്ല, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).