Bar-clubs in Rajasthan Can't Remain Open Beyond Midnight, Says CM Ashok Gehlot

Bar-clubs in Rajasthan cannot operate beyond midnight, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Tuesday.

He also said the Rajasthan cabinet has passed a resolution urging the Centre to make a law in parliament to give social security to the people of country. He said the resolution will be sent to the central government.

Talking to reporters on the second day of two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ of the state government here on Tuesday, Gehlot said the issue of social security should be discussed at the national level.

“The time has come when the right to social security act should be made in parliament. One crore people are getting social security in Rajasthan while this number in Uttar Pradesh, which is more populous than Rajasthan, is only 40-50 lakh," he said.

The cabinet meeting was held on Monday before the two-day chintan shivir began.

The chief minister reviewed the performance of all the departments in the shivir.

Gehlot expressed displeasure with certain officials not cooperating in executing government schemes and programmes and they should be terminated from service.

On bar-clubs remaining open till 3–4 am, Gehlot said he has directed officials to ensure they close by 12 am.

The CM said that the opposition has no issue to raise in the state.

Referring to National Crime Records Bureau data, Gehlot said the crime rate in Rajasthan has decreased by 5 percent in 2021 compared to 2019.

On the performance of ministers, he said they have confidence and grip on their departments.

