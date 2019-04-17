SPONSORED BY
'Bar Council Was Hounding Me': Prashant Bhushan Quits Governing Bodies of 3 NGOs

Advocate Prashant Bhushan had received a notice from the Bar Council on the grounds that he was representing the NGOs in court despite being a member of their managements.

IANS

Updated:April 17, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Advocate Prashant Bhushan has resigned from the governing bodies of three NGOs -- Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), Common Cause and Swaraj Abhiyan.

Bhushan said in a tweet: "People are asking if I have resigned from CommonCause, CPIL and Swaraj Abhiyan. I have resigned from the GBs (governing bodies) of these since the Bar Council was hounding me citing a rule that I can't appear in court for an organisation if I am on its governing body. I will continue to do their cases and guide them."

According to the Bar Council Rules On Professional Standards, "an advocate should not appear in or before any judicial authority, for or against any establishment if he is a member of the management of the establishment."

Bhushan had received a notice from the Bar Council on the ground that he was representing the NGOs in the court despite being a member of the management of those organisations.
