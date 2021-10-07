Barabanki: 9 Killed, Many Injured After Truck-Bus Collision; CM Yogi Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh

A bus collided with a sand-laden truck near Baburi village in the district on Thursday, leaving nine people dead and 27 injured, police said. The bus carrying 70 passengers was going to Bahraich from Delhi when the accident took place, Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Prasad, said, adding the accident took place when the bus driver tried to avoid hitting a stray cow.

9 people killed, 27 injured in collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Barabanki. The injured have been shifted to Trauma Centre, says DM Barabanki. pic.twitter.com/WqaMlPyBEv— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 7, 2021

The injured have been rushed to a trauma centre in Lucknow. While condoling the loss of lives in the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Adityanath has asked the local administration to provide best possible medical care to the injured.

Superintendent of police (SP) Yamuna Prasad told Hindustan Times that at least seven people were killed in the incident, but the death toll was revised after the injured passengers were rushed to the hospital. Reportedly, the bus was en route from Delhi to UP’s Bahraich when it collided head-on against the truck, leading to the death of the passengers.

The tourist bus reached Baburi village on Kisan Path in the Deva Kotwali area around 5.30am on Thursday when a truck heading towards it from the opposite end collided against it head-on. Eyewitnesses told HT that the collision was so strong that the splinters came off from the heavyweight vehicles and they added that both the vehicles wre at very high speeds which resulted in this huge bang.

Authorities rushed to the spot as soon as they heard about the accident. Emergency responders managed to cut off portions from the bus and retrieve the injured from the accident spot. As per the HT report, all the injured people were dispatched to the district hospital, where doctors declared nine dead on arrival. However, there are other passengers yet to be identified.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.