Barabanki Rape and Murder Victim's Family Say Unhappy with Police Probe, Demand CBI Inquiry

Family members of the minor Dalit girl who was raped and killed in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter, expressing dissatisfaction with the police probe.

The father of the girl said, "The boys who have been arrested are all family members and are innocent. They are being made the scapegoats. We want the government to order a CBI inquiry if they want justice."

The police, however, have claimed to have arrested the main culprit Dinesh Gautam, who they said has also confessed to the crime. They said that they met family members of the victim as well.

In a statement issued by the Barabanki police on Twitter, SP RS Gautam said, "The body of an 18-year-old female was found in the field at a village under Satrikh Police Station. After investigation and post mortem a case was registered under Section 376 of the IPC and three teams were formed to nab the culprits. The accused Dinesh Gautam was detained and he confessed to the crime. The information revealed by him is being verified by police."

According to information, the body of the girl, who had gone to harvest paddy, was recovered from a neighbour's farm. The victim's family members alleged that the police was suppressing the matter. However, the SP has said that the post mortem report suggested that she was murdered after the rape.

Moreover, the parents of the victim have insisted that the victim was a minor, although the police have claimed that she was an adult.

A panel of doctors who conducted the post mortem reportedly said that they had never seen such a horrific case before wherein the minor girl died due to pressing of the nose and mouth during the rape. The post mortem report also indicated that the teenagers private parts bore severe injuries.

Sources have also said that a liquor bottle was found near the scene of the crime.