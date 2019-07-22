Barabanki Youth Tortured After Being Mistaken For Thief, Succumbs to Injuries

Lucknow: The 28 year-old Dalit youth mistakenly tortured for a thief in Barabanki succumbed to his injuries at civil hospital in Lucknow.

Sujeet Kumar was beaten and stripped by villagers who later set him on fire. By the time police rescued Sujeet he had suffered more than 30% burns along with other injuries.

Sujeet Kumar who was on his way to his in-laws on Thursday night when he encountered stray dogs and was forced to hide in a shed outside a house in Raghavpurwa village in Barabanki.

The villagers mistake Sujeet for a thief after which he was beaten and later burnt. He was then rushed to a private hospital and was later shifted to civil hospital in Lucknow for further treatment.

Speaking to media, Chief Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Ashutosh Dubey had said, “Sujeet had burn injuries in the lower half of the body from his thighs to feet and is under observation, he was critical at the time of admission.”

Barabanki SP Akash Tomar said, “The youth was mistaken as a thief by the people and beaten by a hot pipe from the generator. Today he succumbed to injuries and liver infection. We have arrested five people so far and will ensure strict sections of the IPC so that such crimes never repeated again."