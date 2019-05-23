Baramulla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Mohammad Akbar Lone of JKNC Wins

live Status party name candidate name JKNC Mohammad Akbar Lone JKNC Mohammad Akbar Lone WON

Baramulla Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JKNC 133426 29.29% Mohammad Akbar Lone Won JKPC 103193 22.65% Raja Aijaz Ali IND 102168 22.43% Engineer Rashid JKPDP 53530 11.75% Abdul Qayoom Wani INC 34532 7.58% Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir NOTA 8128 1.78% Nota BJP 7894 1.73% Mohd Maqbool War IND 4967 1.09% Syed Najeeb Shah Naqvi JKNPP 4329 0.95% Jahangir Khan IND 3383 0.74% Javid Ahmad Qureshi

1. Baramulla is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Jammu & Kashmir in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.13% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.03%. The estimated literacy level of Baramulla is 63.11%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Muzaffar Hussain Baig of JKPDP won in this seat by defeating the JKNC candidate by a margin of 29,219 votes which was 6.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JKPDP had a vote share of 37.61% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sharief Ud Din Shariq of JKN emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JKPDP candidate by a margin of 64,814 votes which was 14.69% of the total votes polled. JKN had a vote share of 46.01% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 39.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.84% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Baramulla was: Muzaffar Hussain Baig (PDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,24,014 men, 5,66,724 women and 28 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Baramulla is: 34.2087 74.3435Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बारामूला, जम्मू कश्मीर (Hindi); বারামুল্লা, জম্মু-কাশ্মীর (Bengali); बारामुला, जम्मू काश्मीर (Marathi); બારામુલ્લા, જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીર (Gujarati); பாரமுல்லா, ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் (Tamil); బారాముల్లా, జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ (Telugu); ಬಾರಮುಲ್ಲಾ, ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ (Kannada); ബാരാമുള്ള, ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ (Malayalam).