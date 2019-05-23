English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Baramulla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Mohammad Akbar Lone of JKNC Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Baramulla MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Baramulla is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Jammu & Kashmir in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.13% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.03%. The estimated literacy level of Baramulla is 63.11%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Muzaffar Hussain Baig of JKPDP won in this seat by defeating the JKNC candidate by a margin of 29,219 votes which was 6.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JKPDP had a vote share of 37.61% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sharief Ud Din Shariq of JKN emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JKPDP candidate by a margin of 64,814 votes which was 14.69% of the total votes polled. JKN had a vote share of 46.01% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 39.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.84% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Baramulla was: Muzaffar Hussain Baig (PDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,24,014 men, 5,66,724 women and 28 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Baramulla Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Baramulla is: 34.2087 74.3435
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बारामूला, जम्मू कश्मीर (Hindi); বারামুল্লা, জম্মু-কাশ্মীর (Bengali); बारामुला, जम्मू काश्मीर (Marathi); બારામુલ્લા, જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીર (Gujarati); பாரமுல்லா, ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் (Tamil); బారాముల్లా, జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ (Telugu); ಬಾರಮುಲ್ಲಾ, ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ (Kannada); ബാരാമുള്ള, ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ (Malayalam).
Baramulla Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JKNC
133426
29.29%
Mohammad Akbar Lone
JKPC
103193
22.65%
Raja Aijaz Ali
IND
102168
22.43%
Engineer Rashid
JKPDP
53530
11.75%
Abdul Qayoom Wani
INC
34532
7.58%
Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir
NOTA
8128
1.78%
Nota
BJP
7894
1.73%
Mohd Maqbool War
IND
4967
1.09%
Syed Najeeb Shah Naqvi
JKNPP
4329
0.95%
Jahangir Khan
IND
3383
0.74%
Javid Ahmad Qureshi
